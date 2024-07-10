Chanel enters Noida: DLF Malls

IndiaRetailing was the first to report on the luxury brand’s plan to enter Noida in April.

New Delhi: French Luxury brand Chanel has opened a new store at the DLF Mall of India, a social media post by the real estate giant DLF said on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Chanel Fragrance and Beauty at DLF Mall of India,” said DLF Malls in a LinkedIn post. “Immerse yourself in the world of Chanel, celebrated for its luxurious fragrances, innovative makeup, and advanced skincare. Discover legendary scents like the iconic No. 5 and the modern allure of Gabrielle Chanel. Elevate your beauty routine with exquisite makeup, featuring high-performance formulas and trendsetting colours. Indulge in cutting-edge skin care, designed with scientific precision for a radiant complexion.”

In April, IndiaRetailing had already reported on two French luxury brands Chanel and Dior’s plan to enter the city of Noida.

Chanel operates two boutiques in DLF properties: Chanakya and Promenade. The luxury brand sells fashion, jewellery, watches, eyewear, and beauty products.

Recently, Chanel has been expanding in India. In January, they opened a new fragrance and beauty boutique in Phoenix Palladium Mall. Chanel also has fragrance and beauty stores in Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

DLF runs several malls in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, including DLF Mall of India, one of India’s largest malls. This mall houses over 400 Indian and global brands and more than 70 kiosks, spread across five zones and seven floors. The ground floor, known as International Boulevard, features high-end brands like Zara, H&M, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Starbucks, Sephora, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Nike, Under Armour, Pret A Manger, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Both Chanel and Dior will open outlets in this section.