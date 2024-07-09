Mall of Madras: A Shopping Mall for all Masses and Classes

Intro: Founded by Prithviraj S Kawad in 1972, SPR India is one of the leading real estate developers dedicated to the acquisition and development of residential and commercial projects in Chennai. Currently, known for its expertise in real estate and property development space, the Group is coming up with its first commercial retail infrastructure in the form of ‘Mall of Madras’.

Ankit Chhabra, Head-Retail, SPR India speaks to Sandeep Kumar, Asst. Editor, IMAGES Group about the debut commercial project, which is projected to launch in the third quarter of 2025.