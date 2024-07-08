Best at Retail: IndiaRetailing bags 3rd position among world’s top retail media publications

The top 5 players in the global list include Washington-based Retail Dive, Bengaluru-based Retail4Growth, IndiaRetailing, UK-based Retail Gazette and Retail Week.

New Delhi: IndiaRetialing.com, India’s leading retail business portal by Images Group has earned its place among the world’s best retail industry focussed publications and has been ranked third in the list of “Top 35 Retail Magazines & Publications in 2024” by California-based media database company- FeedSpot.

According to the list, Retail Dive, a Washington-based retail publication and Retail4Growth, a Bengaluru-based retail publication, have bagged the first and second positions respectively.

Considered the most trusted portal for updates and insights on Indian Retail, IndiaRetailing.com has been consistently gaining good traction and popularity among its readers and boasts an average readership of 0.5 million views to 1 million a month.

IndiaRetailing.com commands a following of 48,600 followers on LinkedIn, which is considered commendable, considering its niche focus.

The platform has been at the forefront of writing about industry leaders, innovators and disruptors, covering in-depth analysis of various trends, and is often among the first to report breakthroughs and updates in Indian retail.

Embracing its multimedia capability, the platform also offers weekly video content in the name of Retail with Rasul Bailay and IR Studio which brings insights from the movers and shakers of the retail industry worldwide.