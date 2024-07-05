Register Now
India’s largest food-court Dawatpur opens at Chandni Chowk, Delhi

The food court has a seating capacity to seat 2000 people

New Delhi: Omaxe Chowk Mall based in Delhi’s famed Chandni Chowk, has announced the opening of Asia’s largest food court named Dawatpur on Friday.

Spanning 1 lakh sq. ft. the food court has the capacity to seat 2000 people and will offer local as well as international dining options.

“At Dawatpur, we celebrate and promote the diverse flavours of Delhi’s streets, offering an immersive experience that transports visitors back to the Mughal era,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

The food court will offer a range of local brands like Tunday Kababi, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Paranthe Wale, and Qureshi Kabab Corner along with modern food brands such as Burger King, Domino’s, Chinese Wok, Haldiram’s, Popeyes and Hira Sweets. It will have a poetic evening “Dawatpur ki Kahaniya” in collaboration with the Unheard group, combining poetry and fictional elements.

