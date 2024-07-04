Grameen Foundation and ONDC join forces to empower women and small enterprises

Grameen Foundation for Social Impact is an NPO registered under section 25 of Indian Companies Act, 1956

New Delhi: Not for profit organization (NPO) Grameen Foundation for Social Impact has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), announced in a press release on Thursday.

The initiative aims to facilitate the digital inclusion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), women entrepreneurs, start-ups, and similar entities in the ONDC network, the release added.

“Globally, Grameen aims to put poverty in museums. We see the ONDC Network as a natural collaborator in bridging the gap in information and market access and blurring digital boundaries for the last mile,” said Bharati Joshi, Interim CEO, Grameen Foundation for Social Impact.

Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) is an NPO registered under section 25 of Indian Companies Act, 1956 (now Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act 2023). It aims to promote entrepreneurship, digital literacy and enablement, and financial inclusion with a focus on the marginalized communities particularly women.

“The ONDC Network is committed to fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem that provides equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds. By breaking down barriers, we are empowering diverse entities, from nano enterprises to women entrepreneurs, to thrive in the digital economy. Together with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, we are looking forward to democratizing the digital economy and ensuring that its transformative power reaches every corner of our society,” said Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC.

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company and an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to revolutionize digital commerce and retail e-commerce in India. It has around 535,000 sellers across 1,200 cities.