Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO

New Delhi: Del Monte Foods, which operates in the packed food segment, on Thursday announced the appointment of Abhinav Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

He will lead the Del Monte Foods senior leadership team and steer the long-term strategy for the business, according to a statement by the company, which is a JV between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific.

Kapoor has over two decades of experience in sales and distribution in the FMCG/Consumer businesses sector and previously, served as Vice President of Sales at luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries.

He was also the Business Head of the foods & snacks division at Cavinkare and held key positions at Britannia Industries, Mondelez and Marico.

“We are confident that he will successfully scale up operations platform in India, both in the B2B and B2C space building on the strong organic growth across categories and will bring about transformational initiatives towards allied product portfolios,” Bharti Enterprises Joint Managing Director Harjeet Kohli said.

