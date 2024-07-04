ABFRL gives Visual Merchandising mandate to Channelplay

It will install Shop in Shop (SIS) units across all stores to enhance Aditya Birla’s share of shelf space

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has partnered with Channelplay for its visual merchandising, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

Channelplay, a retail distribution and solutions company, will improve ABFRL’s White’s Primer and Seep Guard products visibility, increase market share, and enhance brand awareness nationwide, the release added.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aditya Birla on this strategic initiative. “Our expertise in retail solutions will allow us to develop and implement a program that effectively increases brand awareness, strengthens market share, and ultimately drives sales growth for Aditya Birla’s new products,” said Yasir Hussain, Vice President, Channelplay Ltd.

Channelplay has a network of over 30,000 dealers and retailers across India. It will install Shop in Shop (SIS) units across all stores to enhance Aditya Birla’s share of shelf space and product visibility within the stores. This plan also includes designing and implementing a pilot channel loyalty program and promoter activation plan for 50 locations.

ABFRL owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It has long-term exclusive partnerships with select international brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette. It has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets.