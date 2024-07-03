Register Now
Mode Retails aims to raise $10 million in series A funding

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The funding will be used to boost production capacity, expand the product line, and strengthen its retail presence through its retail concept Ramalaya

Bengaluru: Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd., known for its flagship brand Prabhu Shriram Incense, is targeting to raise $10 million in its series A funding round, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The funding will be used to boost production capacity, expand the product line, and strengthen its retail presence through its retail concept Ramalaya.

“With the Series A funding, we aim to elevate Prabhu Shriram Incense to new heights, providing divine fragrances that inspire happiness, peace, and prosperity. This funding will not only help us scale our operations but also enable us to reach more consumers, bringing the divine essence of our products into their lives,” said Prashant Kumar, managing director of Mode Retails.

Incense-based products manufacturer Mode Retails established Prabhu Shriram- Incense in 2019. The company has a pan-India presence and plans foray into the international market.

