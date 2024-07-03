Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & GroceryIn Focus

D-Mart Q1 revenue rises 18.4% to Rs 13,712 crore

PTI
By PTI
0
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had a revenue from operations of Rs 11,584.44 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an 18.36 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 13,711.87 crore for the June quarter.

The company had a revenue from operations of Rs 11,584.44 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, stood at Rs 13,711.87 crore,” Avenue Supermarts said.

The total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 371. This also includes one store in Rajkot, Gujarat, which is temporarily closed for customers, it added.

The Damani family-promoted company also added the “standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2024 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company.”

In the April-June quarter of FY23, Avenue Supermarts’ standalone revenue was at Rs 9,806.89 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, the National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Latest News
Food & GroceryPTI -

Commerce ministry developing platform for registration, resolution of non-trade barriers

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has suggested a two-pronged strategy to mitigate the influence of NTBs on exportsNew...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.