Zipaworld opens new warehouse facility near Delhi airport

New Delhi: Multi-modal logistics platform Zipaworld on Monday announced the expansion of its warehouse facilities with the setting up of a new facility near Indira Gandhi International Airport in the National Capital.

The new facility will service clients from segments such as auto and spare parts, industrial machinery, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, perishables, agricultural products, and FMCG among others, Zipaworld said.

This strategic expansion not only aims to address the current limitations posed by the existing infrastructure but also positions the company for substantial future growth going forward, Zipaworld said.

“Our current facility has served us well, but as we grow, our needs evolve. The new warehouse, strategically positioned and thoughtfully designed, will allow us to serve our customers more efficiently and expand our market reach,” said Ambrish Kumar, Founder and CEO of Zipaworld.

Located near key airports and industrial hubs, the new warehouse facility is set to transform the logistics landscape by offering increased storage capacity, faster shipment processing times, and reduced operational costs, the company said.

Spread over an area of 6,500 sq ft, the round-the-clock facility with increased storage capacity will allow Zipaworld handle increased volumes and broaden its product offerings, thereby supporting the company’s rapid growth trajectory, it stated..

With the presence of on-site sales representatives and faster processing capabilities, customer interactions and satisfaction are expected to see significant improvements, the company said.

Besides provisions for night clearance to enhance overall efficiency by enabling faster processing and reducing delays, the latest warehousing facility is also equipped with advanced tracking systems, to provide customers with real-time updates on their shipments, improving transparency.

By streamlining workflows and integrating seamlessly with airport operations, the new facility will cut down shipment processing times and handling expenses, driving down costs while speeding up delivery, it said and added that the new warehouse is not just an expansion of space but a cornerstone for future growth strategies, which will enable the company to enhance its market share.