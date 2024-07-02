Former Softbank managing partner Lydia Jett rejoins Flipkart board

As a founding Managing Partner of Softbank Investment Advisors (SBIA), Jett led the global consumer internet and e-commerce sectors

New Delhi: Former Softbank Investment Advisers managing partner Lydia Jett has rejoined the board of Flipkart, the e-commerce major said on Monday.

Jett was on Flipkart’s board in 2017 but had stepped down after about a year.

“The Flipkart Group … announced the appointment of Lydia Jett, a seasoned investment executive and former Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, as a Board Member effective June 26, 2024,” the e-commerce firm said in a statement.

US-based venture capitalist Jett has two decades of experience investing in and serving on the boards of market-leading consumer technology businesses.

“I … look forward to working with the other Board members to help the company navigate its next growth phase. The e-commerce market in India is rapidly growing and promises great opportunities for continued innovation and value,” Jett said.

As a founding Managing Partner of Softbank Investment Advisors (SBIA), Jett led the global consumer internet and e-commerce sectors.

She has served as an Independent Board Member on the Boards of Directors of Coupang, Ozon, and Fanatics.

“Her extensive global experience and understanding of the consumer internet and e-commerce industry will add significant value to the Flipkart Group as we focus on creating a positive impact for customers and growth opportunities for businesses,” Flipkart Group Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.