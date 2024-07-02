Beauty brand Vedix opens shop-in-shop at Shoppers Stop

The new Vedix shop-in-shop is located within the Shoppers Stop at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ayurvedic beauty and personal care brand Vedix has launched its first exclusive shop-in-shop (SIS) in collaboration with department store chain Shoppers Stop, located at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru, the companies announced in a joint press release on Tuesday.

“We have a significant presence online in India and across the world, these are our initial days in offline expansion and we are grateful to have Shoppers Stop as our partners,” said Jatin Gujarati, business head, Vedix.

The store features Ayutree, an Internet of Things (IOT)-enabled device that dispenses free customised oil samples in real time. Customers can select their scalp and hair types on a tablet and choose up to two Ayupods.

“We are excited to welcome Vedix on board, offering our customers the opportunity to experience personalised Ayurveda integrated with innovative technology for skincare and haircare solutions,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer of beauty, Shoppers Stop.

Founded in 2018, Hyderabad-based Vedix manufactures and sells customised Ayurvedic beauty and wellness products catering to haircare, skincare, body care and baby care.

The company reached an annual recurring revenue of Rs 150 crore and currently has a customer base of 15 million.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 106 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 23 airport doors and over 30 Intune stores.