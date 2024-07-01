Sportking expands into e-commerce

The company has more than 100 stores in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana

New Delhi: Vertically integrated textile brand Sportking has expanded its online presence pan India, the company announced on Monday.

The retailer, which has more than 100 stores in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana, has launched its website sportkingfashion.com as part of its e-commerce expansion, the release added.

“For 27 years, Sportking has established a deep connection with communities in North India. Our commitment to quality and affordability has positioned us as a mass-premium brand, and we’re excited to bring that value proposition to a wider audience through e-commerce,” said Munish Avasthi, Managing Director, Sportking.

Founded in 1977 by Raj Avasthi and Munish Avasthi, Sportking is an Indian textile conglomerate offering fashion apparel for men, women and kids. Some of the products offered are dresses, night suits, co-ord sets, tracksuits, tops and denim for women and joggers, shorts, jeans, track pants, shirts and t-shirts for men. The retailer has seven manufacturing facilities and a retail footprint of about a hundred stores. It reported an annual turnover of Rs. 2,500 crore – Rs3,000 crore.