ONDC records 3.7 lakh orders per day during T20 World Cup Final 2024

Representative Image | Credit: File
The food and beverage category recorded 61,000 orders

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) recorded 3.7 lakh orders per day during the recent T20 World Cup Finals, the network announced in a press release on Monday.

On the day of the T20 World Cup Final 2024, the Network hit 374,000 orders in a single day. Along with this, the food and beverage category recorded 61,000 orders.

Incorporated on 31 December 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company and an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to revolutionize digital commerce and retail e-commerce in India. It has around 535,000 sellers across 1,200 cities.

