Zomato extends its ‘restaurant services hub’ offering pan-India

New Delhi: Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it is expanding its ‘restaurant services hub’, a one-stop solution to help restaurants in scaling up, across the country.

Through its restaurant services hub, Zomato currently offers services related to staffing and licensing essentials to restaurants.

In the last six months, the restaurant services hub has already serviced over 3,200 restaurants and it will be extended to all restaurants across India, irrespective of their arrangement with Zomato, the company said in a statement.

The company is seeking to provide help in overcoming the complexities of running a restaurant, right from figuring out the ideal location and finding the ideal suppliers to getting requisite licences and hiring the right staff.

“The restaurant services hub platform is only a step towards our vision of creating a full-stack solution for any restaurant owner looking to set up shop or scale their existing business. By strengthening partnerships and facilitating collaboration within the industry, we are focused on building a more resilient and inclusive ecosystem in the country,” Zomato CEO, Food Delivery, Rakesh Ranjan said.

Zomato said it will soon launch multiple services such as POS (point of sale) device integrations and hygiene audits to help restaurant partners at every step of their journey right from planning, launching, operating, and scaling their businesses.

Last week, the company’s rival Swiggy had launched a new feature on its partner app to connect restaurants with staffing experts to help in hiring qualified candidates across various roles.