Shopsy records a 50% spike in daily demand during Grand Shopsy Mela

Shopsy offered over 16 crore products with free delivery and it witnessed 43% of new users being first-time shoppers on the platform

Bengaluru: Shopsy, a hyper-value e-commerce platform from Flipkart, has recorded a 50% surge in daily demand and a 43% increase in new customers during its fifth edition of Grand Shopsy Mela, its annual sale, held from 11 to 16 June, the company announced on Wednesday.

The sale offered over 16 crore products with cash on delivery and free delivery options.

“We are elated with the continuous success of the Grand Shopsy Mela, our biggest sale event. Through market analysis, we will continue to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, ensuring our growth trajectory remains strong,” said Prathyusha Agarwal, business head at Shopsy.

Cities including Lucknow, Patna, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Visakhapatnam contributed the most towards the sale. Increased customer demand was observed in tier 2 and tier 3 markets such as Cuttack, Guwahati, Bhagalpur, and Bankura, with over 60% new users originating from tier 3 cities.

Many sellers experienced a two to three-times surge in growth during the sale, with sellers from cities like Rajkot, Ghaziabad, Panipat, and Jaipur being top benefiters.

Fashion, household items, kids’ collections, and budget mobiles led the demand, with 70% of customers finding deals under Rs. 200 on the platform.

Shopsy, launched in July 2021, operates on a zero-commission marketplace model and serves tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Established in 2007, Flipkart Group companies include Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million. It offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories. The retailer has more than 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.