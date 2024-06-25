Register Now
Raymond to add over 100 stores of ethnic wear brand Ethnix by Raymond in FY25

PTI
By PTI
The company intends to fuel growth with ‘Ethnix By Raymond’ as it taps into the exponentially growing segment of ethnic wear in India

New Delhi: Leading textile and fabric manufacturer Raymond has plans to add over 100 stores of its ethnic wear brand ‘Ethnix by Raymond’, the latest annual report of the company said.

Raymond, which introduced the Ethnix format a couple of years ago as a brand for occasions and celebrations, now has over 114 stores.

The company intends to fuel growth with ‘Ethnix By Raymond’ as it taps into the exponentially growing segment of ethnic wear in India, it said.

“As the Indian weddings are getting glitzier and people are celebrating the various occasions, we have expanded our store footprint by taking Ethnix by Raymond to the length and breadth of the country,” Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said while addressing shareholders.

Ethnix business is already contributing to the top line of the branded apparel segment of Raymond with its strong performance.

“Going forward we will open more doors for this category and will be celebrating with Bharat by adding 100+ new stores of Ethnix by Raymond in fiscal 2025,” said Singhania.

Besides stores, the company is also expanding its “ethnic line under the brand Ethnix by Raymond,” it said, adding that in FY24 the brand added 53 stores to its network.

