OneStop Retail ties up with Dusaan for e-commerce

OneStop Retail aims to expand its online reach into more states and union territories using the Dusaan’s online platform

New Delhi: Mumbai-based OneStop Retail has tied up with e-commerce platform Dusaan as its official online selling partner, the company announced in a joint release on Tuesday.

Through this upcoming partnership, OneStop Retail’s premium products, particularly in the kitchenware and dining categories, will become exclusively available on Dusaan’s online platform

The collaboration will help OneStop Retail’s products capitalize on Dusaan’s online reach in 28+ states and union territories and connect with customers beyond its existing physical store presence in Mumbai. The tie-up could help Dusaan build its offline presence in Maharashtra, a key market segment for the e-commerce platform. The Delhi-based company expects this awaited partnership to drive substantial sales for both parties in the next fiscal year and contribute significantly to India’s USD 33.45 Billion home decor market which is projected to reach USD 40.98 Billion market size by 2028.

“With Dusaan’s collaborations with emerging brands like OneStop Retail, we believe we can help more brands grow, support the market to become more organized, and reach more customers,” said Simran Kohli, Founder, Dusaan, an e-commerce platform focused on home décor.

OneStop Retail is a home and kitchenware brand with more than 5 physical stores in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has more than 400 brands, with more than 50 international brands. The company also plans to expand its product categories, the release added.