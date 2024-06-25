Register Now
Google News
spot_img
D2C BuzzFinance and FundingLatest News

D2C dairy startup Sid’s Farm raises $10 mn

PTI
By PTI
14
0
Representative Image | Credit: Sid's Farm
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The brand said it plans to use the fund to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

New Delhi: D2C dairy brand Sid’s Farm on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million (about Rs 83 crore) in a funding round led by Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office.

The brand said it plans to use the fund to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products and building a robust team to attract and retain top talent across various functions.

“This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone,” said Kishore Indukuri, founder, Sid’s Farm.

The Hyderabad-based startup claims it manages supply chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Onitsuka Tiger launches flagship Store in Mall of Dehradun

The latest store is the retailer’s 11th store in the country New Delhi: Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has expanded...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.