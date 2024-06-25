D2C dairy startup Sid’s Farm raises $10 mn

The brand said it plans to use the fund to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

New Delhi: D2C dairy brand Sid’s Farm on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million (about Rs 83 crore) in a funding round led by Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office.

The brand said it plans to use the fund to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products and building a robust team to attract and retain top talent across various functions.

“This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone,” said Kishore Indukuri, founder, Sid’s Farm.

The Hyderabad-based startup claims it manages supply chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain.