ABFRL opens two Reebok stores in Chennai

Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s (ABFRL) athletic footwear and apparel brand Reebok has expanded its retail footprint in South India with two new stores in Chennai, the company wrote on social media. The latest outlets are located in Anna Nagar and Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery.

“Reebok strengthens its presence in Chennai with the grand opening of two new stores – one in Anna Nagar and another in Phoenix Marketcity,” ABFRL said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new stores.

The outlet was inaugurated by Indian actress and Reebok’s brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu.

Reebok stores offer a range of apparel, footwear and accessories that cater to various sports and fitness activities.

IndiaRetailing reported in January that Reebok is aiming to open 300 stores in India, in the next three years. ABFRL also hopes the American sportswear brand to become a Rs 1,000 crore business by 2027.

In 2021, ABFRL signed a long-term agreement with Reebok’s owner Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for exclusive licensing and distribution rights to sell the American sportswear brand products in India and Southeast Asia through Reebok-branded outlets, wholesale and online channels.

ABFRL is part of the Mumbai-based conglomerate Aditya Birla Group and operates a repertoire of brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Pantaloons, Allen Solly and Peter England.The company’s international brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

The retail company of Aditya Birla Group boasts a revenue of Rs. 12,418 crore and retail space spanning 10.8 million sq. ft. as of March 31, 2023.