KingsCraft introduces D2C streetwear fashion brand Underrated Club

Underrated Club is co-founded by entrepreneurs Abhishek Teri and Kartik Anand

New Delhi: KingsCraft Online Brands Pvt. Ltd. has launched a premier streetwear fashion brand Underrated Club (URC), the company announced in a press release on Monday.

Underrated Club is co-founded by entrepreneurs Abhishek Teri and Kartik Anand and is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, the release added.

The brand will be available on its online platform and will soon expand its presence across leading e-commerce marketplaces. Also, the brand plans to expand its retail footprint through strategic partnerships with retailers, pop-up stores, and the opening of flagship stores in key metropolitan cities.

“At URC we are redefining luxury streetwear by merging timeless elegance with modern urban flair. We believe that true luxury lies in the details, and each piece we design is a testament to this philosophy,” said Abhishek Teri, Co-founder, Underrated Club.

The brand will offer Underrated Originals, its flagship collection, featuring seasonal designs, striking graphics, and innovative silhouettes. Along with their second signature collection Underrated Classics, offering essential wardrobe staples emphasizing versatility and durability.

“India is home ground for us and we are extremely bullish and confident about the prospects of the developing economy of our country. URC is ready to unleash our initial collection and various other ranges in the coming months. We are working on bringing other elements of fashion into our portfolio of products,” said Kartik Anand, Co-founder, Underrated Club.