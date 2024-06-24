GoKwik’s KwikChat to power over 5,000 eCommerce brands globally, eyes four-fold revenue

GoKwik launched KwikChat in June of last year following the acquisition of the WhatsApp commerce platform Tellephant

New Delhi: KwikChat, a WhatsApp commerce solution by eCommerce enabler GoKwik, aims to increase its revenue fourfold as it seeks to evolve into a multi-channel engagement platform powering over 5,000 brands and 3 billion conversations in the next six months, a release by the company said.

GoKwik launched KwikChat in June of last year following the acquisition of the WhatsApp commerce platform Tellephant. The solution has since enabled brands to engage with target shoppers, keeping them interested throughout their shopping journey.

Within a year of inception, KwikChat has helped brands maximize their return on investments (ROI) on WhatsApp campaigns by 20X, increased engagement across acquisition, retention, and support communications by 3X, and continued to enable growth for these brands, the release added.

“KwikChat is heading towards becoming the go-to engagement platform across all channels. With our DNA committed to solving everything eCommerce, we are excited about the vision we have for the next phase of KwikChat’s growth“ said Chirag Taneja, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of GoKwik.

The merchant base for the KwikChat product has expanded by 20X, coupled with a surge in monthly messaging to 100 million, a whopping 33X jump from last year. Notable brands like Portronics, Pilgrim, Dot N Key, Mosaic Wellness, Foxtale etc are using the solution.

KwikChat has also automated 80% of the support queries, thereby increasing shopper satisfaction with prompt responses and reducing agent handling costs. It has further helped many brands increase their abandoned checkout recoveries by up to 20%, the best in the industry.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is an eCommerce enablement company focusing predominantly on unlocking growth for eCommerce brands by solving crucial challenges across the eCommerce funnel, helping eCommerce brands provide a seamless shopping experience to their customers.