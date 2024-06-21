Zepto raises $665 million; valuation nearly triples to $3.6 billion

The funding round saw participation from new investors like Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra, alongside existing investors Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone, Goodwater, and Lachy Groom New Delhi: Quick commerce company Zepto on Friday said it has raised $665 million (about Rs 5,560 crore) in the latest funding round that valued the firm at $3.6 billion, almost triple than its worth a year back, and is preparing to list soon. The massive fundraise comes less than a year after the Mumbai-based startup raised $235 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion. The funding round saw participation from new investors like Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra, alongside existing investors Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone, Goodwater, and Lachy Groom. The fund raise will help Zepto compete with e-commerce giant Amazon, Zomato-owned Blinkit, and homegrown firms such as Swiggy’s Instamart and Tata Group’s BigBasket in the hyper-competitive grocery delivery space that is marred by high investments and low margins. “We’ve gone from 0 to 1 billion-plus in sales, or GMV, in 29 months, that is faster than any other internet company before us… Even on a base of over a billion dollars at this point, we are growing 100 per cent-plus year on year. And that for us is one of the big drivers of this fundraise,” Zepto chief executive officer Aadit Palicha told PTI. Palicha, 21, who co-founded Zepto with childhood friend Kaivalya Vohra in 2021 after dropping out of Stanford’s computer science programme and returning to India, said the company’s gross merchandise value, or the value of total transactions through the platform, has “multiplied year-on-year to a base of $1 billion”, and over 75 per cent of its 341 dark stores are profitable at a core operating level.

Zepto is “pretty close” to becoming operating cash flow positive and would look to go public and a listing in Mumbai in near future.

The startup plans to double warehouses that are used to deliver groceries within 10 minutes in a radius of two kilometers to more than 700 by March 2025 by reinvesting sales from mature stores to fund the expansion.

Zepto has about 29 per cent market share in 10-minute grocery delivery service (known as quick e-commerce), up from 15 per cent in March 2022. Blinkit is the market leader with nearly 40 per cent and the rest is with Instamart.