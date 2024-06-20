Swiggy launches recruitment support initiative for partner restaurants

Swiggy has teamed up with staff hiring experts like Apna, WorkIndia, Kaam, and Shiftz

New Delhi: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature on its partner app to connect restaurants with staffing experts as part of a new recruitment support initiative.

“As the food services industry expands at an unprecedented rate, maintaining an efficient and skilled workforce has become crucial for restaurants to ensure quality service,” the company stated.

“This rapid growth has intensified competition within the talent market. Further, the attrition rate in the industry has also been high, posing significant recruitment challenges for restaurant owners and managers,” it said.

To address these challenges, Swiggy has teamed up with leading staff hiring experts to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles, including cooks/chefs, kitchen helpers, and service and cleaning staff, it shared.

Deepak Maloo, AVP of Supply at Swiggy, said, “By partnering with leading staffing vendors, we aim to simplify hiring, reduce costs, and help our partners focus on delivering great customer experience.”