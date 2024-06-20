Otipy partners with QueueBuster POS for powering its Farm to Home Electric carts

The partnership is aimed at achieving faster checkouts and a streamlined shopping experience for Otipy’s customers

New Delhi: Delivery platform Otipy has partnered with QueueBuster, an Android-based point of sale (POS) solution provider to deliver faster checkouts and a streamlined shopping experience for its customers, the companies announced in a joint release on Thursday.

This partnership aligns with the Make in India and Viksit Bharat initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Otipy will integrate QueueBuster’s POS technology with its newly launched physical electric carts, enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, real real-time billing, inventory management, CRM loyalty programs, and integrated weighing scale functionalities, the release added.

“Recently, with the introduction of our physical electric carts, we required a robust and user-friendly POS solution to streamline transactional data and ensure swift billing and efficient inventory management. Partnering with QueueBuster enables us to harness their advanced POS technology, enhancing our retail operations and delivering an unmatched shopping experience to our customers,” said Umesh Kumar, SVP- Supply Chain, Otipy.

Otipy is a farm-to-door delivery platform offering fresh fruits and vegetables within 12 hours. It has a network of more than 20,000 farmers, 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and over 1000 reseller partners. Its business model is driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML), leveraging predictive algorithms based on more than 40 parameters.

“We are excited to build a strong partnership with Otipy in their quest to deliver fresh farm produce through their newly launched Otipy electric carts. With a focus on technology-driven efficiency and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by retail outlets and carts & kiosks, we are poised to transform the retail landscape,” said Varun Tangri, CEO and founder, QueueBuster POS.

QueueBuster is used by more than 75,000 merchants in India and abroad.