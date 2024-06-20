Eatery chain Eve opens second outlet in Mumbai

The dining concept, parented by Monarch Liberty Hospitality, launched its first outlet in 2022

Bengaluru: Monarch Liberty Hospitality’s dining concept Eve has expanded its retail presence with its second outlet in Mumbai, located at Worli, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company launched its first Eve outlet in Powai in 2022, spanning 7,000 sq. ft. and featuring a 300 ft. library.

“The overwhelming response to Eve Powai solidified our vision of creating a truly unique dining experience. Worli, with its vibrant community, presented the perfect opportunity to expand,” said Sumit Govind Sharma from Monarch Liberty Hospitality.

“Here at Eve Worli, we have elevated the concept further, boasting a stunning new space with an expanded menu and even more innovative dishes. We are confident that Eve Worli will continue our legacy of exceptional food and provide a haven for connection and relaxation,” added Sharma.

The new outlet will be led by chef Sanket More and mixologist Sachin Yadav.