CaratLane to focus on ‘mini India’ for expansion: Deepika Khare, National Head – Business Development

Deepika Khare, National Head – Business Development at CaratLane and Shaya speaks to Anagha R Ratna, Business Reporter at IMAGES Group about the omni-channel jewellery brand’s partnership with Titan Company’s Tanishq, implementation of technology in the jewellery business, future retail expansion plans and more.

