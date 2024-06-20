Deepika Khare, National Head – Business Development at CaratLane and Shaya speaks to Anagha R Ratna, Business Reporter at IMAGES Group about the omni-channel jewellery brand’s partnership with Titan Company’s Tanishq, implementation of technology in the jewellery business, future retail expansion plans and more.
CaratLane to focus on ‘mini India’ for expansion: Deepika Khare, National Head – Business Development
