Blue Dart launches drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air

New Delhi: Logistics operator Blue Dart on Wednesday announced the launch of drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air and said the partnership will initially focus on the growing e-commerce sector.

The move marks a significant advancement towards cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions, Blue Dart said in a statement.

The company said it continues to lead in utilising drone technology for logistics building.

It has conducted VLOS (Visual Line of Sight) trials conducted in Vikarabad (Hyderabad) in 2021 and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials under the Telangana Government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative as part of a consortium with Skye Air.

BVLOS drone flights go beyond 500-700 metres beyond the visual line of sight while VLOS operations are a type of unmanned aircraft system operation in which the remote pilot maintains continuous, unaided visual contact with the unmanned aircraft.

“The nation’s robust economic growth, coupled with the aspirations of its consumers and growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, has significantly boosted purchasing power. This surge in demand emphasises the need for innovative solutions that drive growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability,” Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.