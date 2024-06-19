Wahter raises Rs 5 crore in pre-seed funding

The funds will be utilised to expand the distribution network, optimize production processes

New Delhi: Packaged drinking water brand Wahter has raised Rs.5 crore in pre-seed funding at a valuation of Rs 52 crore, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The funds will be utilised to expand the distribution network, optimize production processes, innovate an advertising-driven revenue model, and increase the number of carts, strollers, and kiosks to cover high-traffic areas, thereby targeting more demographies.

“Securing this pre-seed funding reflects the confidence our investors have in our innovative business model and vision,” said Amitt Nenwani, Co-founder, Wahter.

Founded in December 2023, Wahter offers bottled water at just ₹1 or ₹2 along with offering an advertising platform for brands.

“Wahter is bringing a significant change in the advertising and packaged drinking water sectors. The campaigns we have conducted for our brands have yielded surprisingly positive results, highlighting the effectiveness of our model,” said Nenwani.

Wahter is a division of Shiva Group which was founded in 1987. It has deployed over 100 carts, strollers, and kiosks in high-footfall areas like metro stations, malls, and public places. It has also partnered with brands like boAt, Vijay Sales, and ACE Capitals.

The brand plans to invest in advanced technology to streamline operations, improve logistics, ensure high-quality of bottled water and strengthen its team by increasing its headcount.