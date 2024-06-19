Meena Bazaar onboards Unicommerce for omnichannel expansion

The brand has integrated its online channels, offline stores and warehouses across the country on Unicommerce

New Delhi: Delhi-based women’s ethnic wear retailer Meena Bazaar has partnered with Unicommerce (SaaS platform) to enhance its e-commerce operations and expand its omnichannel presence, the companies announced in a joint release on Wednesday.

The retailer has implemented Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management, and omnichannel retail management systems to provide an enhanced shopping experience to customers across various channels, enable quick deliveries, and optimise operational costs. The brand has integrated its online channels, offline stores and warehouses across the country on Unicommerce.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio and expand our reach in India and internationally, we are focused on our e-commerce operations. Unicommerce is a trusted name in the e-commerce SaaS domain and we look forward to a long-term relationship with them,” said Anu Manglani, CEO, Meena Bazaar.

With this collaboration, the retailer will offer features like store pick-up, placing online orders with offline returns and vice versa, routing of order fulfilment at the nearest store, and store-to-store transfers. The Unicommerce technology will enable Meena Bazaar to process orders from across different channels, viewing the entire inventory through a single dashboard.

“Well-versed with the challenges of the ethnic wear apparels sector, we are thrilled to be providing our expertise to the renowned legacy brand Meena Bazaar,” said Kapil Makhija, MD and chief executive officer, Unicommerce.

Founded in 1970, Meena Bazaar specialises in ethnic wear staples including lehengas, kurta sets, sarees, and suits. The company began as a small store in Chandni Chowk selling printed sarees and today, it has over 70 across India and the United States. Meena Bazaar plans to have more than 250 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in operation by 2025, according to its official website.