Former Sri Lanka cricketer Muralitharan to invest Rs 1,400 cr in beverages unit in K’taka

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan will invest a total of Rs 1,400 crore in phases to establish a beverages (soft drinks) and confectionery unit in Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara district, according to Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Patil held discussions with Muralitharan, who met him to discuss the project.

In a statement by the Minister’s office, Patil said the former Sri Lanka cricketer Muralitharan plans to manufacture beverages and confectioneries under the brand “Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries.” The project, initially planned with an investment of Rs 230 crore, has now been revised to a total of Rs 1,000 crore. It will be further increased to Rs 1,400 crore in a few years, he said.

The minister also noted that 46 acres of land have already been allocated for the project and manufacturing operations are expected to begin in January 2025.

He also said officials have been directed to resolve minor issues related to the allocated land.

Patil further revealed that Muralitharan has plans to establish another unit in Dharwad in the near future.