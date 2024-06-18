Richa Ahluwalia Unveils Her Flagship Store in Delhi’s Defence Colony

The store will offer Indian bridal fashion wear including luxurious bridal lehengas and occasion wear

New Delhi: Fashion designer Richa Ahluwalia has opened a flagship store in the national capital’s Defence Colony area, the designer announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The store will offer Indian bridal fashion wear including luxurious bridal lehengas and occasion wear, the release added.

“I am thrilled to unveil our flagship store in Defence Colony, which will redefine the way bridal fashion is perceived in the city. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our brand, and I look forward to welcoming patrons to experience the epitome of luxury and elegance,” said Ahluwalia.

Richa Ahluwalia is a bridal couture house offering wedding outfits like lehengas, sarees, anarkalis, kurta sets, jalabiyas, suits for brides and achkans, bandgalas, waistcoats for grooms along with other categories like party wear. The designer has a clientele that includes celebrities and well-known socialites across the country.

The designer plans to expand into new territories, along with expanding to many other cities in the near future, the release added.