Noise sees 4x surge in sales on quick commerce this Father’s Day

The brand saw 4 times increase in sales through quick commerce platforms and a 1.6 time rise on its website

New Delhi: Audio wearable brand Noise saw a surge in sales for its smartwatches and audio products this Father’s Day, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The brand saw a 4 times increase in sales through quick commerce platforms and a 1.6 times rise on its website. Noise’s collection of smartwatches and audio products Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, Noise ColorFit Icon 2, Noise ColorFit Thrive, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Series, Noise Buds X Prime, Noise Buds VS102+, and Noise Pure Pods, were the top performers in sales during Father’s Day.

Founded in 2014, Noise offers audio wearables and the latest personal technology accessories. It caters to young Indian consumers. Its products include smartwatches, audio wearables and accessories.

 

