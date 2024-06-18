Legrand opens over 25 zip stores across India

The stores are situated in cities including Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruppur, Cochin, Patna and Madurai

Bengaluru: Electrical and digital building infrastructure specialist Legrand has expanded its modern trade presence with the launch of over 25 new zip stores, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The stores are situated in cities such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruppur, Cochin, Erode, Patna and Madurai.

“The opening of over 25 zip stores underscores our commitment to enhancing customer experience by providing convenient access to our products and services,” said Sameer Saxena, director of marketing, Group Legrand India.

The term ‘zip’ conveys speed, efficiency, and compactness, while Zip showrooms combine convenience with an engaging product experience, the release added.

Visitors can explore a range of products including digital infrastructure, cable management systems, lighting management solutions, door phones, home automation, user interfaces (UI), switches and electrical infrastructure such as power protection and busbars. Each store is equipped with product demos, new product launches and a dedicated space for showcasing home automation and protection solutions.

French company Legrand has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand India operates over 28 offices, a network of over 870 distribution partners and 19,000 retail outlets with seven manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and three research and development (R&D) centres.