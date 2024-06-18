Register Now
Amazon Fresh expands reach to over 130 cities across India

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
The service offers customers a simplified shopping experience through its dedicated app-in-app on Amazon.in

New Delhi: Amazon India on Tuesday said it has expanded its full-basket grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to over 130 cities like Ambala, Aurangabad, Hoshiarpur, Dharwad, Una, and Suri, among others.

The service includes a wide range of wet and dry groceries such as fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among others.

The service offers customers a simplified shopping experience through its dedicated app-in-app on Amazon.in, featuring personalised widgets, a buy-again option, and reminders to ensure that frequently shopped items are not forgotten during checkout.

Amazon Fresh India director Srikant Sree Ram said Amazon Fresh is reshaping grocery shopping in India.

