SAIF Partners pares 5.8% stake in Senco Gold for Rs 433 cr

By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
SAIF Partners’ shareholding in Senco Gold declined to 4.97% from 10.77%

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based SAIF Partners on Thursday pared a 5.8% stake in jewellery retailer Senco Gold for Rs 432.72 crore through an open market transaction.

SAIF Partners, through its arm SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, sold shares of Kolkata-based Senco Gold on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, SAIF Partners India IV offloaded 45,07,487 shares, amounting to a 5.8% stake in Senco Gold.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 960.02 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 432.72 crore.

After the share sale, SAIF Partners’ shareholding in Senco Gold declined to 4.97% from 10.77%.

Meanwhile, India Acorn ICAV, Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series-II, Apah Capital Master Fund acquired 15.51 lakh shares of Senco Gold at an average price of Rs 960 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 148.94 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Senco Gold’s shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Senco Gold gained 1.30% to close at Rs 964.35 per piece on the BSE.

