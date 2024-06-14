FEC operator Zoreko opens flagship outlet in Gurugram

The outlet is spread across 2 floors and offers in-house games, virtual reality experiences, and classic games

New Delhi: Family entertainment centre Zoreko – Original Gamers (formerly Smaaash) has opened its flagship outlet in Gurugram, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The latest outlet spans 50,000 sq. ft., and is located in Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road, Sector 67 Gurugram. It was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan.

The outlet is spread across 2 floors and offers in-house games, virtual reality experiences, and classic games like virtual cricket and bowling along with a high-tech dining experience with food and beverages.

“Adding to this, we also have a restaurant that will add value to all social events, as well as provide a new dining experience. Moreover, the luxurious and distinctive architecture further enhances the allure, making it a standout destination,” said Neeraj Raheja, CEO, Zoreko.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the brand was planning to open its outlet in Elan in the first week of June .

“Zoreko’s expansive layout and diverse range of games perfectly complement the lively ambience of Elan Town Centre, creating an immersive destination for families and gamers alike. The strategic location of Elan Town Centre makes it the ideal setting for such a pioneering entertainment hub and we look forward to seeing our visitors enjoy this latest facility and the dynamic energy it brings,” said Venika Kapoor, Senior VP, CRM, Elan Group.

Zoreko Original Gamers is a premier gaming arena that caters to hardcore gamers and e-sports enthusiasts. In May 2024, the brand renamed itself from Smaaash Fun Gateway Arena Private Ltd as a part of its rebranding and redefined its brand identity and core values. It has 32 outlets across 15 cities in India and 1 flagship center in the US