Whirlpool of India and HUL enter collaboration to market Surf Excel

PTI
By PTI
Credit: Amazon
PTI
PTI

The integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering superior fabric care

New Delhi: Appliance and washing machine maker Whirlpool of India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday announced a new marketing alliance for Surf Excel, the laundry brand of the leading FMCG maker.

As per the alliance, both brands will have joint marketing initiatives.

The integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering superior fabric care, improving the daily laundry process, and resulting in an enhanced customer experience, according to a joint statement.

Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing, at Whirlpool of India, said, “Our partnership is an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths — the coming together of superior mechanical action, thermal action and chemical action to deliver expertise in the removal of stubborn stains.”

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Home Care, at Unilever, said, “Our goal is to provide convenience and innovation to households across India, making laundry routines easier and more effective.”

