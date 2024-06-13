Malabar Gold & Diamonds extends partnership with Brink’s Inc

The new agreement includes the implementation of Brink’s cash management system in the jewellery brand’s retail stores in Dubai and the utilisation of Brink’s global precious metals storage facilities

Bengaluru: Kozhikode-based jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is extending its partnership with Brink’s Inc., a solution provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The new agreement includes the implementation of Brink’s cash management system in Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ retail stores in Dubai and the utilisation of Brink’s global precious metals storage facilities.

“Brink’s has been our exclusive logistics partner for several years, and we are very excited to expand our longstanding partnership with them,” said Shamlal Ahammed, managing director – international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“By broadening the scope of our partnership to cash management services across our retail stores in the UAE and precious metal storage facilities globally, we are further optimising our efficiency in retail operations and driving Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global growth,” added Ahammed.

Brink’s has been the exclusive logistics partner for the retailer for years, leveraging its vault system to deliver precious metals to trading areas worldwide. The solution provider has a network of operations in 52 countries serving customers in more than 100 countries.

“The signing of this agreement is a great example of the strong partnership between Brink’s and Malabar Gold & Diamonds. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration as we continue to grow our businesses alongside each other,” said Mark Eubanks, president of Brink’s.

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally. It operates more than 350 stores across 13 countries, along with multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spanning India, Middle East, the Far East, USA, UK, Canada and Australia.