Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessFinance and FundingLatest News

Skincare startup Foxtale raises $18 mn in funding round

PTI
By PTI
19
0
Credit: Foxtale
Must Read
PTI
PTI

 Foxtale is a digital-first business, with 90% of its revenue driven digitally

New Delhi: D2C skincare brand Foxtale on Wednesday said it has raised $18 million (about Rs 150 crore) in a funding round led by Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners and plans to deploy the fresh capital towards category expansion and top-level hiring.

The Series B funding round also saw participation from the company’s returning investors Matrix Partners India and Kae Capital.

Founded by Romita Mazumdar, the Mumbai-based startup commenced operations in January 2022 and has a vast customer base spanning over 100 Indian cities.

“The fresh round of funds will be deployed towards expanding our digital footprint and introducing newer categories in our portfolio of products. Apart from category expansion, we are also looking to hire some C-suite executives into the team,” Mazumdar told PTI.

The young entrepreneur further mentioned that Foxtale is a digital-first business, with 90% of its revenue driven digitally.

Foxtale’s gross revenue for FY24 stood at Rs 175 crore.

For FY25, the homegrown startup expects to clock a gross revenue of Rs 400-450 crore, and expects to be profitable by the end of the fiscal, Mazumdar said, adding that the brand is targeting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next 3 years.

Latest News
In FocusPTI -

Brigade Enterprises to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Chennai by 2030 to build malls, offices, homes among other things

In Chennai, Brigade Group has already completed over 5 million square feet across residential, office, hospitality and retail real...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.