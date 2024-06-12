Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Gargi by PNGS to open its 25th shop in shop

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
26
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The fashion jewellery chain’s new outlet will be in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Fashion jewellery retailer Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) is set to open its 25th shop-in-shop (SiS) outlet at Shoppers Stop in Andhra Pradesh, the company told IndiaRetailing.

The retailer will be inaugurating its 24th SiS on Thursday in Cyberabad, Hyderabad. Following this, the 25th store will be opened on Sunday at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. By the end of the weekend, all 25 SiS stores will be operational.

The retailer reported an increase in annual sales, up 76.07% to Rs 50.48 crore in FY 2024.

Gargi is known for fashion jewellery in brass and 92.5 sterling silver. It recently launched its diamond collection. The retailer is present in various Shop-in-Shop stores of Shoppers’ Stop located across Mumbai, Nashik and Bengaluru with five exclusive stores in Pune, and two franchise outlets, one in Nashik and another in Vashi (Mumbai).

The company was listed on the stock exchange in December 2022. It boasts a portfolio of over 15,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and experienced growth in its first year, with a six times increase in revenue. The company is present in 24 locations, including twelve metro cities across six states of India. The company has delivered over 1700% returns in the last 13 months to its investors.

Latest News
In FocusPTI -

Brigade Enterprises to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Chennai by 2030 to build malls, offices, homes among other things

In Chennai, Brigade Group has already completed over 5 million square feet across residential, office, hospitality and retail real...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.