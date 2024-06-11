Register Now
Global Craft Leader Cricut collaborates with Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital retail showroom in Mumbai’s Seawoods Mall will be the first to showcase Cricut offerings

New Delhi: Utah-based Do It Yourself (DIY) platform Cricut Inc., known for its cutting machines and patented design software, has partnered with Reliance Digital to expand its retail presence in India, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The collaboration seeks to bring easy-to-use crafting solutions straight to consumers with immersive in-store experiences.

Reliance Digital’s showroom at Mumbai’s Seawoods Mall will be the first to showcase Cricut offerings, which include portable smart cutting machines, which help make custom products including décor, apparel and decorations.

“Indian consumers have a rising appetite for personalisation, DIY projects and unique consumer products – exactly what Cricut delivers through our design and cutting machines. With Reliance Digital’s nationwide retail footprint, we can inspire creativity in homes across India by letting shoppers experience our game-changing products firsthand,” said Karan Khemka, Head of India, Cricut.

Founded in 1969, Cricut is a NASDAQ-listed company that helps people with DIY crafting, designing and personalisation. It is present in over 10,000 locations worldwide and has 8 million users. It is known for its smart cutting machines and patented Design Space software.

The company plans to expand into more Reliance Digital stores in major cities nationwide.

