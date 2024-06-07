BigBasket avoided 10,429 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2023

The online grocer used 6,491 electric delivery vehicles and recycled more than 100 tonnes of waste per month

Bengaluru: Omnichannel grocery delivery firm BigBasket has avoided 10,429 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2023 through 6,491 electric delivery vehicles, which is equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of around 4.74 lakh fully grown trees, according to the company’s Sustainability Report 2023.

Initiated in 2016 with a pilot of 10 electric vehicles (EV) in Noida, the company’s EV fleet now forms 27% of its delivery operations, comprising 5,731 electric bikes and 760 electric autos and vans.

BigBasket also produced 5,268 MWh of solar energy in 2023, the report revealed. It has installed solar panels on the roofs of 28 warehouses across 13 cities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 4,214 tonnes.

“At BigBasket, we are not just reducing carbon emissions or generating solar power; we are redefining what it means to be environmentally responsible in the modern age. Our commitment goes beyond numbers; it is about catalysing change, nurturing inclusivity, and leaving a legacy of conscious consumption,” said Hari Menon, co-founder of BigBasket.

The e-commerce marketplace also supported over 10,000 organic farmers with field geotagging, agricultural intelligence and knowledge sessions on modern farming techniques and government schemes.

In terms of waste management, BigBasket recycled more than 100 tonnes of waste per month. The company employs specially designed metal crates to minimise the use of corrugated cardboard, while damaged fruits and vegetables are repurposed as compost or animal feed.

It also has transitioned to 100% digital invoices for its quick delivery platform BBnow’s orders and prints invoices on recycled paper for bb supersaver, saving 220 tonnes of virgin paper annually.

BigBasket diversity, equity, and inclusion program, Aarambh, has led to over 5,000 women (16.5% of the workforce) and over 600 persons with disabilities being part of the workforce. The company’s sustainability initiatives are further supported by the BigBasket Foundation, which connects customers to vetted NGOs through the ‘donations’ tab in its app.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns BigBasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month.