Mobile applications drive 80% of the total online revenue: Sreekanth Chetlur, Chief E-commerce Officer, Shoppers Stop

Sreekanth Chetlur, Chief E-commerce Officer, Shoppers Stop speaks to Mannu Mathew, Assistant Editor, IMAGES Group about the almost three-decades-old department store chain’s ongoing e-commerce journey, omnichannel approach, mobile application and much more. Chetlur also points towards the importance of emerging cutting-edge technologies like GenAI in the area of e-commerce to give a personalised and more pleasing experience to the customers.