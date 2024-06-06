Sreekanth Chetlur, Chief E-commerce Officer, Shoppers Stop speaks to Mannu Mathew, Assistant Editor, IMAGES Group about the almost three-decades-old department store chain’s ongoing e-commerce journey, omnichannel approach, mobile application and much more. Chetlur also points towards the importance of emerging cutting-edge technologies like GenAI in the area of e-commerce to give a personalised and more pleasing experience to the customers.
Mobile applications drive 80% of the total online revenue: Sreekanth Chetlur, Chief E-commerce Officer, Shoppers Stop
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.
