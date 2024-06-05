Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Star Bazaar opens new store in Hyderabad

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
81
0
Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The latest store is situated above Trent’s Zudio store and is located in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar located at Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhagya Nagar

New Delhi: Tata Trent’s hypermarket chain Star Bazaar has opened a new store in Telangana’s Hyderabad, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

The latest store is situated above Trent’s Zudio store and is located in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar located at Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhagya Nagar.

“Namaskaram Hyderabad. Star welcomes you to our new store at Karmanghat. Please visit our store for all your grocery shopping needs,” wrote Suma Sriharsha, Operations Director, Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd. – Star Bazaar on her LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the new store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that Trent Ltd. launched Star Bazaar along with  Zudio and Westside in Hyderabad

Star Bazaar is a Tata Trent and Tesco enterprise offering more than 30,000 items including fresh food, grocery, apparel, general merchandise and consumer durables. It is present in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Bengaluru.

Established in 1998, Tata Trent is the retail arm of Tata Group. It operates apparel brands Zudio, Westside, Utsa, Samoh and Misbu. The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.

 

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails now accessible on q-commerce

Currently, the brand is live on Blinkit, with plans to launch on Zepto and Swiggy Instamart by July this...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.