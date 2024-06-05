Star Bazaar opens new store in Hyderabad

The latest store is situated above Trent’s Zudio store and is located in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar located at Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhagya Nagar

New Delhi: Tata Trent’s hypermarket chain Star Bazaar has opened a new store in Telangana’s Hyderabad, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

“Namaskaram Hyderabad. Star welcomes you to our new store at Karmanghat. Please visit our store for all your grocery shopping needs,” wrote Suma Sriharsha, Operations Director, Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd. – Star Bazaar on her LinkedIn profile while sharing pictures of the new store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that Trent Ltd. launched Star Bazaar along with Zudio and Westside in Hyderabad

Star Bazaar is a Tata Trent and Tesco enterprise offering more than 30,000 items including fresh food, grocery, apparel, general merchandise and consumer durables. It is present in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Bengaluru.

Established in 1998, Tata Trent is the retail arm of Tata Group. It operates apparel brands Zudio, Westside, Utsa, Samoh and Misbu. The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.