Emaar announces over Rs 3,400 cr expansion plan for Dubai Mall

This project will introduce 240 new luxury retail and dining options, enhancing the world’s most visited shopping and leisure destination

New Delhi: Dubai-based real estate company Emaar Dubai has announced a massive Rs 3,400 crore (AED 1.5 billion) expansion plan for the Dubai Mall with the introduction of over 240 new luxury retail and dining options, a social media post by the company said on Wednesday.

“@emaardubai reveals an AED 1.5 billion expansion plan for Dubai Mall, introducing 240 new luxury retail and dining options,” said Dubai Media Office in a an X post.

“The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world,” Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar founder, said in a statement. He declared that the plan reflects Dubai’s ambition to further its position “as a top global destination.”