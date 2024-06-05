Emaar announces over Rs 3,400 cr expansion plan for Dubai Mall

“Emaar is proud to announce a monumental expansion of Dubai Mall, with an investment of AED 1.5 billion. This project will introduce 240 new luxury retail and dining options, enhancing the world’s most visited shopping and leisure destination, which attracted 105 million visitors in 2023,” said Emaar in a LinkedIn post as well.
Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the epicentre of modern retail and leisure in Dubai. It is the world’s second-largest shopping mall, measuring an impressive 1.2 million square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale’s, along with over 200 international dining experiences. Its wide range of entertainment and leisure attractions include the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema’s impressive 24-screen-cineplex, KidZania Dubai, Play DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart and Zabeel Sports District.
These attractions, added to Fashion Avenue, which was inaugurated in 2018, further confirm Dubai Mall’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and innovation, contributing to Dubai’s international reputation as a prime tourist destination. Dubai Mall attracts a remarkable 100 million visitors annually, frequently ranking among the world’s most visited retail and lifestyle destinations, according to media reports.
In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19% increase from the previous year, coupled with exceptionally strong sales, said Emaar in a statement.
Emaar Properties, boasting a net asset value of 138.1 billion AED as of December 2022, stands tall among the most esteemed and valuable real estate development firms globally. With expertise spanning real estate, retail, hospitality, and leisure, Emaar is renowned for crafting innovative lifestyles.