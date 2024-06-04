Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsMergers & Acquisitions

Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 42 cr to complete Candere buyout

PTI
By PTI
1
0
Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers said on Monday it will acquire the remaining 15% stake in its e-commerce subsidiary Enovate Lifestyles, which operates under the brand Candere, for Rs 42 crore.

The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market. The latest transaction involves buying 57,320 equity shares from existing shareholder Rupesh Jain.

“We’re excited to explore an emerging market segment within the jewellery industry, focusing on lightweight, fashion-forward designs,” Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said.

Candere, which reported an annual revenue of Rs 130.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, launched 11 physical showrooms last year and plans to quadruple its offline presence this fiscal.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Govt asks advertisers to submit self-declaration certificate from June 18

The self-declaration has to be submitted for all new print, digital, television and radio advertisementsNew Delhi: The government...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.