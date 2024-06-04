Fashion-tech startup Newme enters Hyderabad

The latest Newme store, situated at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur, Telangana, is the brand’s largest store to date

Bengaluru: Gen Z-focused fashion-tech startup Newme has entered Hyderabad with its largest flagship store to date across the country, according to a company official’s social media post on Saturday.

Located on the ground floor of Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur, Telangana, the store spans across 5,000 sq. ft. of carpet area.

“Hyderabad, we have arrived! Really excited to announce the launch of our biggest store ever in Hyderabad! 5,000 sq. ft. of pure fashion magic, designed to fuel your creativity and self-expression,” Sumit Jasoria, co-founder of Newme, said in a LinkedIn post.

“Never imagined that in less than one year from our first store in Bengaluru we will launch five stores across India in such a short span of time,” he added.

Founded in 2022 by Jasoria, Vinod Naik, Shivam Tripathi and Himanshu Chaudhary, Newme currently targets more than 500 million Gen Z customers in India and Southeast Asia. It launches over 500 designs every week and uses technology to optimise its supply chain.

The online-first brand currently operates a total of five stores across the country, located at Orion Mall in Bengaluru, Forum South in Bengaluru, Infiniti Mall in Mumbai, Elante Mall in Chandigarh, and the newest addition at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur.

Newme is slated to launch its next store in Indore. The brand has set its sights on opening over 12-15 stores across India by the end of 2024, according to a previous press release.