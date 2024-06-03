Mother Dairy, Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Increases in milk prices by these two leading milk suppliers come just after the completion of the voting process of the Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Mother Dairy and Amul on Monday announced Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices due to a rise in input cost.

Mother Dairy has announced hike in milk prices in Delhi-NCR market and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the ‘Amul’ brand, has increased milk prices across the country.

The increase in prices of all variants of Mother Dairy milk is effective from Monday (June 3) in Delhi-NCR as well as other markets where it has a presence.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to range of 3-4% hike in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation, the GCMMF said in a late night statement.

In Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy full cream milk will be available now at Rs 68 per litre, while toned and double-toned milk at Rs 56 and Rs 50 per litre, respectively.

Buffalo and cow milk prices have been increased to Rs 72 and Rs 58 per litre respectively.

Token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 54 per litre.

Mother Dairy, which currently sells 35 lakh litre per day of fresh milk in Delhi-NCR, said it had last revised its liquid milk prices in February 2023.

“Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production,” Mother Dairy said.

The GCMMF said that since February 2023, it has not made any increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets.

“This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmers’ compensation by approximately 6-8% over the last one year,” the GCMMF said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the statement said.

Amul is a leading milk supplier in the country.