Le Marche opens store in DLF Promenade Mall

Le Marche is a high-end supermarket operator that offers fresh-cut meats, seafood, palatable cold-cuts, chef’s marinated food products, bakery goods and other global cuisines

New Delhi: Delhi-based gourmet grocer Le Marche has opened a new store at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, a social media post by the retailer said on Monday.

The retailer’s latest outlet is located on the first floor of the mall.

“Drumrolls please. Our happiness knows no bounds today because our newest store is now open. Inviting you all to visit us at DLF Promenade. Are you looking forward to it” said Le Marche Retail in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer is opening its stores in DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj and DLF’s swish Chanakya mall.

Founded in 2005, Le Marche is a high-end supermarket operator that offers fresh-cut meats, seafood, palatable cold-cuts, chef’s marinated food products, bakery goods and other global cuisines. The retailer is operational in 10 locations across Delhi NCR. It was acquired by Noida-based DS Group in 2017 and offers about 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). Also, the retailer signed up about 25,000 sq. ft. of space in Lykli Gurugram, the first upcoming India mix-use development from Ingka Centres, the shopping centre division of Ingka Group.